Nancy Rummel
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUMMEL, Nancy Nancy Brown Rummel, 85, of Roswell, GA, passed away May 29, 2020, joyfully joining her husband of 61 years, Robert Dean "Bob" Rummel. She was born on February 9, 1935, in Johnstown, PA, to the late Alvin F. and Beatrice I. (Park) Brown. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Alvin H. Brown. Nancy is survived by her four children, Susan Anderson (Michael), Marietta, GA, Robert Dean "Skip" Rummel, Jr. (Tracie), Northport, AL, Elizabeth Baioni (Richard), Brentwood, TN, and Amy Moosbrugger (Mitchell), Marietta, GA; and eight grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed working as a registered nurse in Hawaii, establishing a vaccination clinic in Chicago, serving as a church elder in Florence, AL, and working as a realtor in Midlothian, VA. A Celebration of Life service will take place at Roswell Presbyterian Church later in the year. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Blessings in a Backpack, designating the North Atlanta Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved