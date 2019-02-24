Services
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 489-6751
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA 30134
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Seventh-Day AdventistChurch
291 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Rush Obituary
RUSH, Nancy Beloved daughter, wife and friend, Nancy Quillian Rush, 47 originally of Nassau, Bahamas, but raised in the U.S. passed, February 18, 2019. Funeral Services, Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:00 am at Berean Seventh-Day AdventistChurch, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Calvin Preston, Eulogist. Pastor Sherwin Jack, officiating. She is survived by her loving husband, Aric Rush, Columbus; father and Mother, Saintilus and Padilia Saintil, Douglasville; brothers: Anthony Saintil (Sonia), Timetil Saintil, Jeanremy Saintil, Maxon Saintil, Emanis :etit-Frere (Lisanne), Jeffrey Ladonis (Shavonne), and Uric Ladonis (Dacia); Sisters: Rezilla Jean (Paret), Rosene Saint Jean (Blindel), and Cynthia Adams (Dwayne); Nieces; Juiette Barfield (Jimmy), Jeannie Pibien, a host of other nieces and nephews. Viewing, TODAY, 5-7 pm at Willie A Watkins Douglaville Chapel 770-489-6751.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
Download Now