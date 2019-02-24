|
|
RUSH, Nancy Beloved daughter, wife and friend, Nancy Quillian Rush, 47 originally of Nassau, Bahamas, but raised in the U.S. passed, February 18, 2019. Funeral Services, Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:00 am at Berean Seventh-Day AdventistChurch, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Calvin Preston, Eulogist. Pastor Sherwin Jack, officiating. She is survived by her loving husband, Aric Rush, Columbus; father and Mother, Saintilus and Padilia Saintil, Douglasville; brothers: Anthony Saintil (Sonia), Timetil Saintil, Jeanremy Saintil, Maxon Saintil, Emanis :etit-Frere (Lisanne), Jeffrey Ladonis (Shavonne), and Uric Ladonis (Dacia); Sisters: Rezilla Jean (Paret), Rosene Saint Jean (Blindel), and Cynthia Adams (Dwayne); Nieces; Juiette Barfield (Jimmy), Jeannie Pibien, a host of other nieces and nephews. Viewing, TODAY, 5-7 pm at Willie A Watkins Douglaville Chapel 770-489-6751.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019