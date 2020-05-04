Services
Higgins Lagrange Chapel
100 Corporate Plaza Dr
Lagrange, GA 30241
(706) 884-7117
Entombment
Private
Holly Hill Memorial Park
Fairburn, GA
SANDERS, Nancy Mrs. Nancy Elaine Sanders, age 67, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on May 1, 2020, at her residence. Nancy was born on March 17, 1953 in Fulton County, Georgia to John R. "Johnny" Sanders and Doris Hurst Sanders. Her mother preceded her in death as well as her husband, John Kenny. She worked as a Real Estate Agent for Maximum One Realty. In addition to her father Johnny, she is survived by her sons, Rocky Sanders (Katy) and Tyler Sanders (Caroline Folsom); sister, Susan Pierce; granddaughter, Vivian Sanders; nephews, Steve Thifault and Jeremy Thifault, niece, Erica Palomera and their spouses; numerous cousins, extended family and a host of friends. Due to the COVID19 health crisis, family entombment services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, Georgia, at 2 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginslagrangechapel.com. Higgins LaGrange Chapel, 706-884-7117.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020
