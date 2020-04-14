|
SHIPP (MCBRAYER), Nancy Nancy McBrayer Shipp passed away on her beloved farm in Covington, GA, on April 12, 2020, the morning after her 86th birthday. She was born in Long Beach, CA, the daughter of Dorothy Bowman McBrayer and Clark Candler McBrayer. Nancy graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1953, where she met the love of her life, Jimmy Shipp. She worked for 1st National Bank in Atlanta, GA, before becoming co-owner of Puritan Cleaners in Conyers, GA in 1962. She and her husband ran the business until her retirement in 1999. A life-long avid reader, Nancy loved to travel, quilt and crochet. She was known for her many beautiful quilts that she made all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nancy was guided by a strong Christian faith. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in numerous leadership positions, including Children's Primary School President, Ward Relief Society President, and Atlanta Stake Relief Society President. She was preceded in death by parents, Clark Candler McBrayer and Dorothy Bowman McBrayer, her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Jake Nelms, her brother-in-law, Ed Thomas, and parents-in-law, James Linton Shipp Jr. and Alpha Lewis Shipp. Nancy had a large family who she loved very much. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jimmy, her sister, Carolyn (Glenn) Zook of Richardson, Texas, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thomas of Conyers, GA, her children James Charles (Judy) Shipp of Idaho Falls, ID, David Linton (JeNel) Shipp of Conyers, GA, Andrew C. (Debbie) Shipp of Conyers, GA, and Laura Shipp (David) Barber of Covington, GA. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and many relatives and beloved friends. Due to the ongoing coronavirus, a Drive-by Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm under the Portico at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016. A private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 16th at 1 PM, in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services and immediately following the family will hold a private graveside service at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Shady Dale, GA. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020