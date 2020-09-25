1/1
Nancy Shuford
1924 - 2020
SHUFORD, Nancy


Nancy Shuford passed away peacefully in her home at Lenbrook on September 20, 2020.

Nancy Margaret Haslam, born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 1,1924 to Charles and Florence Haslam was the youngest of four daughters. She majored in chemistry at the University of Rhode Island and joined Chi Omega sorority.

Nancy married Henry Shuford. They joined Cherokee Town and Country Club and were members of the Cathedral of St. Philip. She played ALTA tennis and was a Lifetime Master in bridge. She cheered her children through wrestling matches, horse shows, football games, soccer games, and many tennis matches. Nancy taught her grandchildren how to swim and win at Beer Pong. She loved her 5:00 beer!

When asked of her important achievements, she said her marriage and her five children. Nancy's husband of 69 years, Henry, died last year. Her loss immense.

Nancy is survived by five children, David and wife, Helena of Atlanta, Louise Rak and husband, Joseph of Dennis, Massachusetts, Billy and wife, Leslie, of Atlanta, Jamie and wife, Emily of Mountain Brook, Alabama, Robert and wife, Margot of Atlanta, ten grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lenbrook, Live Oak Caregivers, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip at a later date. The family asks that donations be sent to a charity or church of their choice.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
