|
|
SLOUGH, Nancy Elaine "Layne" Nancy Elaine "Layne" Slough, 78, of Dunwoody passed away peacefully March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Layne was loved and respected by everyone for her kindness, generosity, strength, and beauty. She will be missed by all who knew her, dearly so by her family. Layne has rejoined her beloved son, Phillip Christopher, who was taken too soon at age 16; and grandson, Nathan Alexander. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of nearly 55 years, Phillip R. Slough; daughter, Kristen Layne Quinn; grandchildren, Kaelyn Layne Quinn (Geoffrey Edwards), James Phillip Quinn, Ian Joseph Quinn; and brothers, Franklin Adams (Kathy), and John Adams. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Assistance League of Atlanta, 3534 Broad St., Chamblee, GA 30341 www.assistanceleague.org/atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019