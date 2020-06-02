STEINICHEN (SHORT), Nancy Nancy Short Steinichen, age 65, passed away March 13, 2020, in Kennestone Hospital from complications of kidney failure overlying general medical fragility. With family present digitally and in person, she peacefully relaxed into the healing arms of her Savior. Born June 2, 1954 in Fort Campbell, KY, a fifth great-cousin of Daniel Boone, she resided in Prestonsburg, KY through high school, earning letters in marching band and golf, and was valedictorian. In 1972 she entered Emory University where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, played a solid third base in inter-mural softball, met future husband Karl Steinichen and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1976. In June she married, moved to Augusta, GA, where she supported Karl through medical school and residency, and had 2 children, settling in Marietta in 1984. In her almost 36 years as a Mariettan she served as Colonial Wreath Garden Club president, board member of the Extension Addiction Recovery service, Kennestone Hospice volunteer and President of the Cobb County Medical Society Alliance. She enjoyed tennis, held an advanced open water scuba certificate and played duplicate bridge with purpose. She mastered Candy Crush, completing every available level and delighted in giving tips to her friends and grandchildren. Her plants loved her as much as she loved them and she made the best Kentucky Derby Pie you ever put in your mouth. Above all she loved being with people and was always willing to host Thanksgiving and Christmas with family, had a special knack for hosting Halloween with full decorations and costumes for friends, and helped lead weekly Bible study. No special event, birthday or anniversary went unacknowledged, thanks to her paper calendar, where all was written. She is survived by her husband Karl, children Nick (Tracy) Steinichen and Emily (Mike) Altman, and the wind in her sails, her 5 grandchildren, Stein, Ollie, Gideon, Bea and William, whose loving presence in her life undoubtedly extended its length and elevated its quality. Her legacy is that of perseverance, concern for others above herself, love for family and incredible strength, solidly founded on faith. With the onset of physical challenges in 1999, the result of polio in infancy, her joy for life and interest in others never waned despite increasing physical compromise. Through numerous trials she remained steadfast without complaint or loss of her joyfulness, certain of her ultimate victory. The spiritual, mental and physical strength she possessed were known and admired by all and held in awe by many. Her response to how she was doing was always, "I'm hangin' in there." The fight was well fought, the race was well run and the faith was well kept. We miss you profoundly but celebrate your healing. The family regrets the delay in publishing, but we continue to await social comfort for gathering. In lieu of flowers, we request memorial donations be made to: Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, 475 Dickson Ave., Marietta 30064 or SafePath Children's Advocacy Center, 736 Whitlock Ave Suite 600, Marietta 30064.