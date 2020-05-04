Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
Todd and Kate Tinkler
Nancy Tinkler


1925 - 2020
Nancy Tinkler Obituary
TINKLER, Nancy Nancy Wilder Tinkler, age 94 of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in St. Louis on October 12, 1925 to Wentworth and Susan Wilder, Nancy was a graduate of DePauw University and member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She married Delbert William Tinkler and raised four sons. She was an active member of Wieuca Road Baptist and Clairmont Road Baptist churches, singing in the adult choir and volunteering in the nursery. After her husband's death she worked as a personal banker and volunteered at the Fernbank Science Center for nearly a decade. Nancy was an avid bridge player, member of a local hiking club, and regular dancer at community gatherings. She is survived by her four sons, Bill, Todd, Matt, and Jim, as well as 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life is scheduled for June 13th at the home of Todd and Kate Tinkler. Friends and family who wish to honor her may make a donation to "Cure Alzheimer's Fund" under charitynavigator.org. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020
