|
|
WHITEHEAD, Nancy B. Nancy B. Whitehead, of St. Simons Island, GA, passed away due to Alzheimer's disease on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Nancy was born September 7, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Paul Clarence Beardslee and the late Frances Goins Beardslee. Her sister, Kathy B. Gaines, preceded her in death. Nancy attended George Washington High School in Alexandria, VA and then studied nursing at Mary Washington University. Nancy was formerly married to Asa Carter Whitehead, Jr. The couple had three children: Ellen Whitehead Provenzano (Dale) of St. Simons Island, GA, Paul Carter Whitehead (Lisa) of Gaithersburg, MD, and the late John Meredith Whitehead. She was a long-term resident of Marietta, GA (1977-2015) and Decatur, GA (1964-1977). Nancy enjoyed being a full-time mother for many years. In 1977 she became an executive assistant at Sun Oil and later worked for 21 years at Cox Enterprises until her retirement in 2002. Nancy worked selflessly as an active volunteer in many organizations throughout her life, especially at Roswell United Methodist Church where she facilitated their Survivors of Suicide group for nearly two decades. Nancy is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, Daniel Provenzano (Beth), Jennifer Provenzano Hardy (Jared), David Whitehead, Jack Whitehead (Emily) and Ben Whitehead (Clare), and three great-grandchildren, Harrison and Davis Provenzano and Kinsey Hardy. For decades her favorite vacation was to care for her grandchildren. She was beloved by all those grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her patience, kindness, and sweet disposition. Her Christ-filled love of life and servant's attitude shined through her smile. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the Care Team of Thrive at Frederica and GHC Hospice for the wonderful care and love they provided. A memorial service will be scheduled at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica in the future. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's by contributing to Nancy's Alzstars, http://act.alz.org/goto/Nancysalzstars, the team that will be walking in her memory in the fall.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020