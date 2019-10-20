Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Withacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Withacre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Withacre Obituary
WHITACRE, Nancy Our Beloved Nancy Kay Whitacre "Nan", 86, passed at her Roswell, GA home on October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jane. She leaves behind husband, David A. Whitacre, children; Kathy, Jeff, Greg, Doug. 11 grandchildren, and 8 lovely great-grandchildren. Services: Sat., November 9th, 2019, 11 AM, at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mount Vernon Hwy. Donations requested to , www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.