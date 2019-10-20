|
WHITACRE, Nancy Our Beloved Nancy Kay Whitacre "Nan", 86, passed at her Roswell, GA home on October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jane. She leaves behind husband, David A. Whitacre, children; Kathy, Jeff, Greg, Doug. 11 grandchildren, and 8 lovely great-grandchildren. Services: Sat., November 9th, 2019, 11 AM, at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mount Vernon Hwy. Donations requested to , www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019