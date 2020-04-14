|
YOUNG, Nancy Jean Nancy Jean Young, age 87 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ms. Young was Valedictorian of Marietta High School, and obtained degrees in history and English from North Carolina University. She received her masters in library science from Emory University, and retired from the Dekalb Library System after over 25 years. Surviving are her sister Patricia Berman of Marietta, nephew Andy (Elizabeth) Berman, niece Christy Berman, great nieces and nephews Nicole, Brooke, Justyne, and Carlos, great great nephews James and Leo. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the . Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020