KUTNER, Naomi Naomi Aviva Kutner, 57, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Hiram, GA. A longtime resident of West Hartford, CT, she moved to the Atlanta area in 2010 to live closer to family. Born on October 30, 1962, in Wilmington, DE, Naomi was the third child of Selma and Saul Kutner. Naomi, who had significant physical and intellectual disabilities, graduated from Conard High School in 1983. She lived in a group home and later a supervised apartment with her best friend Katie Broadhurst, both run by the Jewish Association for Community Living. She delivered mail at the law firm of Rome McGuigan in Hartford for many years and later volunteered at the William Breman Jewish Home in Atlanta while living at the nearby Atlanta Group Home. Despite her limitations, Naomi was an avid reader and puzzle-doer; she read the entire Harry Potter series, dictionary at her side. Naomi's friends and loved ones remember her most for the joy she found in life, her frequent laughter, her resilience, and her ability to connect with anyone she met. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Saul and Selma Kutner; her sister, Ellen Kutner; and her best friend, Katie Broadhurst. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charna and Greg Hicks of Woodstock, GA; her niece, Elizabeth Hicks of Hoschton, GA; and her nephew, James Hicks of Washington, DC. Naomi's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Jubilee Personal Care Homes, who cared for Naomi in her final years. Funeral services will be held via Zoom, at 12 PM, on Wednesday, June 3; anyone interested in attending should contact Elizabeth Hicks at elizabethhicks11@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Naomi's name to either the Jewish Association for Community Living, Hartford, CT, or Jubilee Personal Care Homes, Powder Springs, GA.



