POPKIN, Naomi Naomi Seltzer Goldner Popkin, 96, died on August 9, 2019 at Sandy Springs Place, Atlanta, Georgia. She was a bright light who spread warmth and love to everyone she met, and will be deeply missed. Born on November 9, 1922 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Rose S. Seltzer and Joseph Seltzer, she graduated from James Madison High class of 1938. Her first job was modeling clothes in a New York showroom where she met her first husband, Simon Goldner. They were married in June1941, and lived in Birmingham, Alabama. Together they had three sons, Ivan, Michael, and Steve. After her divorce in 1962, she moved to New York and worked for Saks Fifth Avenue. In 1968, she married Harry Popkin and began a new life with her children and Harry's children, Michael Popkin and Lisa Popkin Loomis in Atlanta, Georgia and became a part of Blue Star Camp in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Naomi is pre-deceased by her husband, Harry Popkin and her brother, Norman Seltzer Paige. She is survived by her five children (Ivan Goldner/Romola, Michael Goldner/Maxine, Steve Goldner/Jane, Michael Popkin/Melody, Lisa Popkin Loomis/Steve), ten grandchildren (Ben Goldner, Adam Goldner/Paige, Alex Goldner, Beth Goldner Boyer/Scott, Andrew Goldner/Amanda, Gregory Goldner/Kanani, Ben Popkin, Megan Popkin Woobright/Jordan, David Welch, and Lindsey Peterson), six great grandchildren (Aiden Goldner, Annabelle Goldner, Sydney Boyer, Bennett Goldner, Molly Goldner, and Jackson Woolbright) and her sister-in-law Inci Paige. A Memorial service will be held at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St, Atlanta 30309 on Sunday, August 18, at 3:00 PM. If you would like to make a donation in Naomi's memory, please consider: The Temple 1589 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30309; The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
