Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi STANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi STANLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi STANLEY Obituary
STANLEY, Naomi Celebration of Life for Mrs. Naomi Stanley, will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church 3646 Hogan Rd SW Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Carl Moncrieff, Sr, Pastor. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church C/O The Naomi Stanley Memorial Scholarship Award.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now