STANLEY, Naomi Celebration of Life for Mrs. Naomi Stanley, will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church 3646 Hogan Rd SW Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Carl Moncrieff, Sr, Pastor. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church C/O The Naomi Stanley Memorial Scholarship Award.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019