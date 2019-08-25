|
|
FELDMAN, Natalie Natalie Hankin Feldman, age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. Natalie was a native Atlantan and loving mother, aunt, and wife. Natalie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Arnold, and sister, Harlean Hankin Mandel. Natalie is survived by her daughter, Jana Feldman Kreisberg and son-in-law, Michael Kreisberg, of Atlanta; brother-in-law, Frank Mandel; nieces and nephews, Mark and Michele Mandel of Duluth, Caryn and Larry Gartner of Alpharetta; great-nieces and nephews, Andrew and Samantha Mandel, and Steven, Carly, and Julie Gartner. Natalie was an Atlanta Board of Realtors Icon. She worked for Harry Norman Realtors for 37 years before retiring at age 85. She was named "Top Agent Companywide" in 1993 and Branch #1 Agent 18 times. She was among the "Top 20 Agents" with the Atlanta Board of Realtors nine times and assisted the Board throughout her career. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weinstein Hospice, Ahavath Achim Synogogue, or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019