BROWN, Nathalee Nathalee Brown, age 95, of Fayetteville, formerly of Savannah, passed away February 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Brown and brother Sewlyn Starling. Ms. Brown is survived by her daughter, Gail (Kenneth) Bobbitt; brother, Hinton Starling; sister, Sequel (Carl) Hendricks; grandchildren, Ken (Kelley) Bobbitt & David (Lee) Bobbitt; great grandchildren, Kyle (Terri) Bobbitt, Karson Bobbitt, Jagger Rhodes, and Savannah Bobbitt; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place in the chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Home in Savannah, GA, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2 o'clock with Rev. Everett Tomblin officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery East in Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends from 12-2 Friday afternoon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn, GA, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019