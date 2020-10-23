1/
Nathan Key Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEY, Jr., Nathan

Former Conyers resident Nathan Key, Junior, 83, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Westbury Nursing Home.

Mr. Key was born on May 24, 1937 in Lithonia, GA. He grew up in a large family with five brothers and eight sisters. After school he entered the Navy and served for two years, including an assignment in Hawaii where he was able to visit numerous Pacific Islands. Afterwards he served for five years in the Air National Guard and went into business working with his brother at Key Curbing and Paving in Conyers. Mr. Key also owned his own trucking business and home in Auburn, GA.

His interests included his family, NASCAR racing, his tomato plants, and being the expert operator of heavy equipment, not only for a living but often for little or no charge for his family and friends. He was well known for his cooking ability on the grill, especially the large, trailer mounted smoker he had custom built.

Mr. Key is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters, Kerri, Lisa, Vicki, Vada, and Vivian, sons, Randy and Charles, younger brother, Cecil, seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at a later date. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scot Ward Funeral Services Green Meadow Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved