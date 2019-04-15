BAGWELL, Nathan Wills Mr. Nathan Wills Bagwell, age 95, of Winston, passed away, Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born January 16, 1924 in Alpharetta the son of the late Mr. Hollis Nathan Bagwell and the late Mrs. Daisy Ruth Wills Bagwell. Mr. Bagwell served in the United States Army during WWII. He retired after 43 years with Sears. He loved to read the newspaper and gardening, having a showcase of jonquils on Johnston Road. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ella Payne Bagwell; daughter, Peggy Diane Bagwell; sister, Helen Anderson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Lynn and Rev. Dan Houston of Winston; granddaughters, Kim and Robert Barronton, Rhonda Houston, Amy and Derek Skinner; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Monday, April 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Committal will be conducted at 3:30 PM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville in charge of arrangements. 770-942-2311. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary