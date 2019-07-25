|
|
JACKSON, Nathaniel Homegoing service for Mr. Nathaniel Jackson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kelley Chapel Baptist Church, 3351 Airline Rd., McDonough, Rev. Keith Richardson, pastor, Rev. Eddie Albert, eulogist. Interment at Kelley Chapel Church Cemetery. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. He is survived by his wife, Regina Wells-Jackson; siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m., chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019