SOLOMAN, Nathaniel Funeral Service for Mr. Nathaniel Soloman will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Crown of Glory Church International 2007 Second Avenue Decatur, GA at 11:00 AM Bishop G.T Lewis, Pastor. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens , Decatur. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Ammer Parlor at the funeral home. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia, Ga 30058.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019