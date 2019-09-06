Services
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-2358
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Crown of Glory Church International
2007 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
View Map
Nathaniel Solomon Obituary
SOLOMAN, Nathaniel Funeral Service for Mr. Nathaniel Soloman will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Crown of Glory Church International 2007 Second Avenue Decatur, GA at 11:00 AM Bishop G.T Lewis, Pastor. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens , Decatur. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Ammer Parlor at the funeral home. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia, Ga 30058.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019
