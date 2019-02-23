|
MEADOWS, Naza Celina Naza Celina Meadows, age 91, of Lithia Springs passed away February 21, 2019. Naza loved to travel, go out to eat, and was an Atlanta history buff. She was a family-oriented woman who loved Southern gospel music. Naza is predeceased by her husband, Rufus B. Meadows; brothers, Bobby Boone and Mawry Boone; and step-daughter, Jackie Meadows. Surviving is her brother, Earl (Margie) Boone; step-daughters, Dianne Styles and Patricia Ellison; and many beloved nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow the service at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019