|
|
SCHACHTEL, Neal 80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died in his home on November 9, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Philadelphia, Neal went on to graduate from Wesleyan University and Michigan Law School. After managing offices in Europe for the law firm Sherman and Sterling, he went into business. At the age of 35, he was acknowledged as the youngest president of a NYSE listed Fortune 500 company. His career then took him to Atlanta where he became an entrepreneur. One of his business acquisitions was a contemporary furniture retailer, House of Denmark, which he owned and operated for 20 years. He was a loving parent to his children by his first wife, Donna Smeltz, and his stepchildren. He is survived by his second wife, Tricia; brother, Bruce; sister, Gail; children, Andy and Alison; stepchildren, Claire and Colby and his six grandchildren. He inspired those around him in significant and long lasting ways. He will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Services were private. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2019