WILLIAMS, Neerma State Mother Neerma Williams, Age 91, of Locust Grove, GA, transitioned Sunday August 16, 2020. Her parents Felix and Erma Ponder preceded her in death. She was born April 3, 1929 in Monroe County, GA. Neerma was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost in 1952 during a revival at Straight Life Church of God Pentecostal where Bishop J.E. Thomas served as founder and Pastor. Shortly afterwards she was ordained into the ministry. Her gift quickly opened doors across many platforms including street corners, homes, tents and various pulpits from Baptist, Methodist and other Pentecostal churches. The phrase "Work until the work is done." Was her driving motivation. Through her ministry, churches were planted in Griffin, GA, as well as in The Brooks Community west of Atlanta. Because of her hard work, the Bishop appointed her to the State Mother Position. In 1945 she decided to drop out of school while only in the 9th grade, get married and start a family. However, her life's long dream was to secure a high school diploma. Consequently, after 56 years she returned to school at Southern Crescent Tech in Griffin, GA, and enrolled in their G.E.D. program. Although it took ten years to complete the program, she refused to quit. As a result, in August of 2012, she graduated with her High School Diploma and was awarded the G.E.D student of the year award for Central Georgia. State Mother Williams is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Robert N. Williams, one daughter Marcus Barlow (Billy), four sons Robert L., Fred (Carolyn), Elroy (Lynn) and Tommy (Dorothy), Daughter in-law Adriane Battie Williams Anderson. A host of grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Tandra), Kimberly Blue (Chris), Cassandra Barlow, Amber Maddox (Alex), Billy Barlow (Taneisha), Jennifer Williams, Dr. April Jackson, Darneisha Williams, Tommy Williams Jr. (Asheli), Antonio Coger, Marcus Shoemake, Quemesha Shoemake, Gerika Williams Anderson, 3 brothers Roosevelt Ponder, Phillip Ponder, Johnny Ponder, 2 sisters Margie Hardaway (Harold), Pastor Ella B. Beard, one grand daughter In-law Crystal Williams, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration service, for immediate family only, has been scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020, at 12 noon. The location is Straight Life Church of God Pentecostal 4228 Glenhaven Dr. Decatur, GA 30035. Arrangements by: Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr., East Point, GA 30344.



