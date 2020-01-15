Resources
COX, Neil Jack Neill Jack Cox, born Sept. 2, 1925, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, great-grandchild, and numerous loving friends. Jack, who was a decorated expert rifleman and infantryman in the 36th Division during WWII and an officer during the Korean War, also received the French Legion of Honour and was an honorary Marine. As a civilian Jack was an accomplished pianist who loved classical music, running, and spending time with family and friends. A private ceremony will be held by the immediate family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
