RABENECK, Nelda Cheek "Nell" Nelda "Nell" Cheek Rabeneck, age 90, died peacefully on July 19, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Decatur, Georgia surrounded by family. She was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Faith Sunday School Class and her neighborhood community. Within her Pon-derosa community, Nell was an avid bridge player, gardener (especially her beloved rose garden), an active member of the garden club and hostess to numerous neighborhood gatherings. As members of the community for over 55 years, Ray and Nell will always be remembered as the "Front Porch" of the Ponderosa. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judy (Rabeneck) and Joe Ferrand; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Louis and Aimee Rabeneck; grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Katherine (Kate), Evan and Lia and brother Thomas Cheek. She was preceded in death by her husband Garnett "Ray" Rabeneck and loving sisters. Memorial Services will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Officiating is Dr. Amy Morgan. The family will receive friends, in the church Grand Hall, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund. Services are provided by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019