ADCOCK, Nell Carey Nell Carey Adcock of Atlanta, Georgia departed this life peacefully at the age of 98 years old on Friday, February 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She resided in her home until her demise. Mrs. Adcock was born on August 14, 1920 in Barnett, Georgia to Joseph Alexander Carey and Myra Ledbetter Carey. She was one of eight Carey children, all of whom predeceased her. She was married to the late Carl Adcock in December 1947. Mrs. Adcock is survived by her daughter, Carey A. Pelt and her husband Paul John Pelt of Atlanta, her grandchildren, Julia-Leigh Pelt, Carey-Elizabeth Pelt and Paul John Pelt, Jr. of Atlanta, her son, Carl A. "Sandy" Adcock and his wife Marie D. Adcock of Atlanta. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Mrs. Adcock graduated from Washington Wilkes High School and attended Business College in Atlanta. She was employed as a banker and as an Administrative Assistant at the Robinson Humphrey brokerage firm. Mrs. Adcock was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her joys in life included flower arranging, bridge, sewing, making porcelain dolls and music. She was passionate about her Catholic faith. As a child she received all of her sacraments at the Church of the Purification in Sharon, Georgia. She is a former member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Washington, Georgia and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Atlanta. She joined St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in 1971 where she was a member of the Alter Society until her health no longer permitted. She also served as a volunteer for many years for the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Adcock's greatest joys in life were doting over her grandchildren, hosting and visiting with her family, and return visits to her beloved Washington, Georgia. She graciously opened her home to all. Services will be held in Washington, Georgia with a visitation on Friday, February 15 at Hopkins Funeral Home, 416 E. Robert Toombs Ave. from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and funeral services Saturday, February 16 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Washington, Georgia at 1:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of the Purification, c/o Friends of Purification Church, P.O. Box 344 Washington, Georgia 30673 or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1015 North Bypass W., Washington, Georgia 30673. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary