BENNETT (HARGROVE), Nell Nell Hargrove Bennett, age 93, after a beautiful life well lived, celebrated Resurrection Sunday, face to face with her Jesus. She is now worshiping the God she had loved with all her heart for more than 70 years since giving her life to Christ at the age of 21. Nell Hargrove was born on December 18, 1926, on her mother's birthday. What a gift she was! She was next to youngest of 7 children, born to Arthur Louis and Ruby Alice Walker Hargrove. She lived in the Decatur/Tucker area all her life. Nell was predeceased by all of her siblings, Clyde, Louie, Billy, Lucy Ann, Jimmy and Jody. At one time, during WW II, all five of her brothers were serving our country in different branches of the armed services. Nell always loved to sing. As a teenager and young woman, she aspired to be a "Big Band Singer" and even auditioned with the Les Brown Band of Renown at one point. She lost that audition to Doris Day who became one of her all-time favorites. God obviously had other plans. After marrying at age 21 in 1948 to Bill Bennett (W.G), they started their family. When Lynda was born, they began attending Rehoboth Baptist Church, and one Sunday, both she and Bill realized their need for Jesus and both, together, gave their hearts and lives over to Him and were baptized there in that church. They would go on to raise a family of five children, in the nurture and admonition of the Lord, in Rehoboth Church which was the center of the Tucker community. After coming to faith in Christ, Nell felt called to use her singing talent for the Lord. Over many years, she recorded 8 gospel albums, performed for thousands of people, entertained as "Cousin Ruby Nell" from Pea Ridge, GA doing comedy routines and even sang for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association team gatherings a couple of times. Nell ministered to so many families by singing at hundreds of weddings and funerals. She always lifted the name of Christ, whether in singing hymns or making people laugh. The joy of the Lord was always on her face and in her heart. Nell had many names: Sweetheart, to Bill, Mama to her children and MeMe to the grandchildren and great grandchildren. All the names carry such love for her. She is survived by her husband, Bill, with whom this week she would celebrate 72 years of marriage, on April 17. What a beautiful love story they have lived. She always called him Dr. Sweet because of the way he has always cared for her and loved her. His heart is broken and will never be the same but he knows that a joyful reunion is coming one day and "What a Day That Will Be," as she so often sang. Nell is survived by her five children, Lynda Cantrell (Bill), Stephen Bennett, Teresa McHugh, (predeceased by Scott), Robin Hall (Ken), and Lisa Martin (Rob). She and Bill (PawPaw) share 14 grandchildren and, at last count, 18 great-grandchildren who all adore her as "MeMe." She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, each of whom she loved so dearly. Kay Correll has been by their side during these past few months, caring for and loving Bill and Nell and walking with them through this difficult time when her children couldn't be there. Her many kindnesses and love for the Bennetts will never be forgotten. She is family. Nell's life is one that is unforgettable. She brought joy and smiles to everyone who knew her. Her laughter was contagious. She will be missed sorely by all who knew her. But we all know that heaven is sweeter and that the music she loved here is magnified a million times there. God said to her, "Well done good and faithful servant." At this time, due to the COVID-19 shutdown we're experiencing, we do not have any arrangements to announce. Nell will be interred at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. We hope to be able to gather to celebrate her life in an appropriate manner in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you consider donating to one of the following ministries which Bill and Nell have always loved and supported: Samaritan's Purse, In Touch Ministries, Ambassadors for Christ International, Rehoboth Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, Lilburn. You can go to any of their websites to donate. To God Be The Glory! Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020