Nell FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING, Nell Lorine Mrs. Nell Lorine Fleming, 90, of Woodstock, GA passed away June 18, 2019. She leaves behind son, George Fleming (Alice); daughters, Marsha Davis (Richard) and Bonnie Wilson (William Mayfield); 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 4 on the way; and her beloved African Gray Parrot, Captain Hook. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Patrick Fleming. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Nell to the , . Full obituary at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019
