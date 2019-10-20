|
|
|
ROBERTS (MOSS), Nell Nell Moss Roberts, age 100, died of old age on Oct. 14, 2019. The youngest of three girls, she was born Nov. 21, 1918, in Hapeville, Georgia, to Howard Kimbrough Moss and Annie Smiley Moss. When she was a child, the family moved to Decatur, where she graduated from Decatur High School and Agnes Scott College. In 1942, she married Gene McLarty Roberts and moved to New Jersey for the duration of World War II. After the war, they returned to Atlanta where she and Gene raised three daughters and became active in Morningside Presbyterian Church, especially with the youth groups. She was also very much involved with her children's activities, such as Girl Scouts and the PTA. Following the death of her husband in 1967, she worked in the office of Henry Grady High School, which her daughters had attended. After retiring, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Zoo Atlanta. She enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and several European countries. She continued her involvement with Morningside Presbyterian, serving as both a deacon and an elder. She is survived by her daughters Ann Roberts Divine (the late Richard J. Batt) of St. Louis, Missouri; Forrest Roberts (Allen Holbrook) of Owensboro, Kentucky; and Gene Roberts Turner (John) of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Ian Turner (Betsy) and Jenny Turner Wood (Heath), all of Atlanta; Joseph Holbrook (Sheena) of Louisville, Kentucky; Sarah Holbrook of Tokyo, Japan; and Matthew Holbrook of Chicago, Illinois; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew. She will be remembered at a service at Morningside Presbyterian on Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 PM, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:15 PM, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Morningside Presbyterian Church or Agnes Scott College.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019