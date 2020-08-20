1/1
Nell Sosebee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOSEBEE, Nell T. Nell T. Sosebee, age 92, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away August 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Due to CDC Restrictions the service is limited to relatives only. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe W. Sosebee. Mrs. Sosebee was a native of Dallas, GA living the last 18 years in Powder Springs, GA. She was a member of Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA where she was in the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She was a member of Gold's Gym for over 20 years. Survivors include: three children Brenda Champion of Rome, GA, Gary Sosebee of Douglasville, GA and Teresa Medley of Powder Springs, GA; sister: Barbara Carruth of Dallas, GA; six grandchildren: Janna Champion Howel, Jory Champion, Jeremy Champion, Preston Sosebee, Chad Sosebee and Kristen Doan; seven great-grandchildren: Catherine Howel, William Howel, Mary Elizabeth Sosebee, Tye Sosebee, Nolan Sosebee, Allie Sosebee and Alaina Champion; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive family on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nell Sosebee's memory to Macland Baptist Church Building Fund or Cancer Aid. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved