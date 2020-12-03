1/
Nella Poolos
POOLOS (CAIN), Nella Ree

Nella Ree Cain Poolos died peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, Georgia. Nell was born on November 30, 1925 in Murrayville, Georgia to Charlie Oscar Cain and Lucy Parks Cain. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega, Georgia where she was on the State Championship Basketball team. She volunteered her time with the PTA, American Camping Association, Girl Scouts, and her church. She retired as the Properties Director of Northwest Georgia Girl Scout Council. After retiring, she continued to volunteer as a board member for the Northeast Georgia Girl Scout Council and consulted during the construction of Camp Ramah Darom. Nell served the church as Sunday School Secretary and later served many years on the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Board. Never one to keep still, Nell enjoyed traveling, fishing, and cheering on the Atlanta Falcons and Braves.

Nell was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Rose (Mark) Barton of Gainesville, Ga; son, Peter (Kimberly) Poolos of Newnan, Ga; goddaughters, Evangeline (Richard) Dennis of Suwanee, Ga and Anna Sophia Davis of Dunwoody, Ga; grandchildren, Mark Barton, Jr of Gainesville, Ga, Lindsey (Chris) Bogie of Atlanta, Ga, Christian (Hannah) Paschall of Atlanta, Ga, Nichole (Brent) Dennis-Johnson of Roswell, Ga, Kathryn (Sean) Dennis of Portland, Or, Brandon Jones of Luthersville, Ga, Courtney Shuckerow of Gainesville, Ga; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends.

She was a loving wife, great mother, loving grandmother, and friend to all. She will truly be missed by all of those who had the pleasure and honor of knowing her.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private funeral service on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at ATLGOC.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30329

May her memory be eternal.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2020.
