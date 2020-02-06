|
|
|
GIBSON (PITTS), Nellie Celebration of Life for Mrs. Nellie Pitts Gibson, will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today from 1 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020