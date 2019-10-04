Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Nellie Hamilton Mothershed Obituary
MOTHERSHED (HAMILTON), Nellie Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Nellie Hamilton Mothershed, age 101, will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 AM, at Greater Mount Carmel AME Church, 4078 Carver Dr., Doraville, GA. Senior Pastor Jeffrey Streator. Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, October 4, 2019 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. FAMILY HOUR FROM 6 PM - 8 PM also on Friday. She will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens-700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Her memories will forever be cherished by her loving family. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404)241-5656. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
