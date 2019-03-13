Services
LUNDY, Nellie Mae Nellie Mae Lundy, age 95 of Jonesboro died Friday March 8, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Glen Lonzo White and Geneva Stephens White. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Harry Lester Lundy and John Garcia Lundy; three sisters, Ruby Perkins, Lois Cochrane, Bernice Fowler, and a brother, Bobby White. Ms. Lundy was an entrepreneur; among her many endevours she owned Ace Tomato for many years, she was the self proclaimed "tomato queen of the farmers market". She also bought and sold real estate and was a kind and generous heart, she would do anything for anyone, loved to care for those less fortunate, Ms. Lundy is survived by her daughter, Mary Lundy Lanyon and son-in-law, Norman Peter Lanyon, of Jonesboro; Grandchildren, Harry Napolean Vela, and Lundy Norman Lanyon; plus many other friends, family and loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Westview Cemetery. Entombment will follow in the Westview Mausoleumy. The family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019
