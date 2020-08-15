1/
Nellie Searles-Eberhart
SEARLES-EBERHART, Nellie Ruth Ruth was born to Sudie Mae Settles and James Tolbert in Detroit, Michigan on August 20th, 1941. At the age of nine months she went to live with her mother's sister Leavy and her husband Edgar Searles in Evanston, Illinois. Ruth joined Ebenezer AME Church at seven years of age under the pastorate of Rev. Carlyle Stewart. She was a member of the M&M Courtesy Guild established under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Maurice J. Higgonbotham. She attended Evanston Public Schools and graduated from Evanston Township High School. Afterwards, she moved to Detroit where she attended Highland Park Junior College and graduated from Florence Utt Business School. Later that year she started working for an industrial publishing company and was Senior Editor of three of their publications for thirteen years. In 1965, Ruth married the late Gene Harris. To this union two sons were born, David Ryan Harris and Kevin Eugene Harris. In 1974 she and her family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. There she was employed by a subsidiary of the Medical Association of Atlanta, where she was office manager for 22 years. She was also Secretary to the family club Settles Atlanta Group for many years. On December 15, 1996, Ruth married Willie Eberhart in Atlanta. They shared in providing nurturing care for their four children. She was blessed to have Willie in her life, he was extremely attentive to her every need. They enjoyed spending lots of quality time together sharing in their many common interests. Ruth is survived by her husband Willie, children: David Harris and his wife Sloane Harris of Los Angeles, CA, Kevin Harris and his wife Patricia Harris of Atlanta, and Tiffany and Therone Eberhart, Sr. of Atlanta, Her seven grandchildren: David's sons: Miles, Life, River, Truman and Hendrix, Tiffany's son DeNairo, Therone Eberhart Sr's. children Taylor and Therone Jr., and two great-grandchildren: Marley Ryan Harris and Zion Harris, sons of Miles Harris and Sabina Cresine. Plus, many family members and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

