LITTLE, Nelrae Nelrae Joan Austin Little, passed away on Wednesday, August 28th,at age 95. She was born September 22, 1924 to William Wray Austin and Bama Geneva Dekle Austin in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Atlanta Girls High in 1943 and attended Georgia State Junior College. She was employed in the Insurance Industry for forty years. She married Frank E. Little, Jr. on April 20, 1963 and they were married forty-one years. She loved reading, animals and music. She was a loyal member of many animal organizations. Joan is survived by her sister, Mary Hazzard Moore, and husband, Steve Schwab, niece, Mimi Moore of Decatur, GA, niece, Gail Austin Burgess and nephew, Gregory Austin of Austin, TX, and many great nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Emily. She was a member of Emory Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at 1 PM, at A. S. Turner Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service in Decatur Cemetery conducted by Rev. Andrew Acton. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019