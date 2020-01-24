Resources
Nelson Gold

Nelson Gold Obituary
GOLD, Nelson Nelson Gold, age 82, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed January 23, 2020. Nelson was born in Bronx, New York to Samuel and Cele Gold. Nelson had a strong personality which made him a truly devoted friend to all. He enjoyed working as the head of over the counter security trade department at Interstate Johnson Lane for many years. Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Gold; daughters, Leslie (Ted) Moradi, and Nancy (Kenny) Blank; son, Jeffrey (Lauren) Gold; grandchildren, Emily and Oliver Blank, and Ava and Jake Moradi; and brother, Edwin Gold. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in memory of Nelson Gold to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) Inc. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
