A limb has fallen from our family tree...



My ever so always debonair uncle. My heart is heavy. God didn’t promise us forever ... but He did give us 89 years of your earthly presence. We will cherish the fond memories of times spent and the many conversations had with you and my beloved aunt.



I hear a voice that says,

“Grieve if you must, but not too long; because I want you to remember my life lived as a song.



Continue my heritage,

I’m counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely

the sun will shine through.



My mind is at ease,

my soul is at rest.

Remembering all,

how I truly was blessed.



Continue traditions,

no matter how small.

Go on with your life,

don’t worry about falls.



I will miss you all dearly,

but keep your chin up.

For one day we’ll be together again.”



We shall meet beyond the River some day ... until then Rest well Uncle Nesby.

❤

Karen Anderson-Archer & Kenneth Archer

Family