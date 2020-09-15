1/2
Nesby Thomas
1930 - 2020
THOMAS, Jr., Nesby Nesby Thomas, Jr. also known as "Bubba" and "Mr. T" was born on December 6, 1930 to the late Nesby Thomas, Sr. and Silica Allen. He grew up in Scottdale, GA where he was the 3rd of six children. He was educated in the Dekalb County School System and graduated from Avondale "Colored" High School [later renamed Hamilton High School] in 1949. He was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church in Scottdale where he served as a deacon for many years. On February 24, 1951, he wed Ida Lois Anderson of Lithonia and remained married for 66 years until "death parted" them on December 5, 2016. He dutifully served his country in the U.S. Army from May 1951 until May 1953 for which he recently received a formal commendation for his service as a Korean War Veteran. After returning from service, he and Lois built a home in Avondale Estates on property they purchased through the GI Bill. This is where together they raised their children. Nesby was employed by Frigidaire, Inc. [a subsidiary of GM] and later at General Motors in Doraville for over 37 years. In 1981, he became the 1st African American 'non-custodial' employee in the Dekalb County Court System when the Hon. Judge Clarence Seeliger hired him as a courtroom bailiff. As an enthusiast for sports, he loved baseball and golf. During his tour of duty in the Army, while stationed in Germany, he passed the time playing baseball. He was the first African American pitcher for his unit, and he later pitched in the National Negro Leagues. He also worked part-time as an umpire and referee for 13 years for the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation. As a true golf fanatic, he frequented courses all over the Atlanta area and played at The Augusta National Amateur Competition during the 80's. His wife, Lois, affectionately referred to him as "Mr. Fix-It." He was handy with tools and enjoyed repairing most anything around the house, in the yardand even vehicles. He loved taking afternoon naps, and Lois would tease him about needing his "beauty rest!" They were a traditional couple in every sensewhen you saw one, the other was usually nearby. Nesby is survived by his children of his marriage to Lois, to wit: Dwight L. Thomas, Terry L. Thomas, Angela C. Thomas, Nesby C. "Chris" Thomas [Priscilla], and Abigail "Abbey" Thomas. He is also survived by his daughter, LaDema Thomas Davis, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and cherished friends. INVITATION ONLY Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. (404)294-5500. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter the chapel. Live Stream at LevettFuneralHome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
September 15, 2020
He was our neighbor across the street for the past 3 years. He told some great stories and commanded great respect. He was a man of great rectitude, but also very personable. We need more people like him in this world. My wife loved talking to him, as did I.
Vince Conticello
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
To Mr. Thomas' family, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Judge Gregory A. Adams
Friend
September 15, 2020
A limb has fallen from our family tree...

My ever so always debonair uncle. My heart is heavy. God didn’t promise us forever ... but He did give us 89 years of your earthly presence. We will cherish the fond memories of times spent and the many conversations had with you and my beloved aunt.

I hear a voice that says,
“Grieve if you must, but not too long; because I want you to remember my life lived as a song.

Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep smiling and surely
the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease,
my soul is at rest.
Remembering all,
how I truly was blessed.

Continue traditions,
no matter how small.
Go on with your life,
don’t worry about falls.

I will miss you all dearly,
but keep your chin up.
For one day we’ll be together again.”

We shall meet beyond the River some day ... until then Rest well Uncle Nesby.
Karen Anderson-Archer & Kenneth Archer
Family
September 15, 2020
Mr. Thomas was a kind but distinguished gentle giant. We extend our prayers and condolences to the entire Thomas family as your Father and Grandpa rests in the arms of the angels.
Charles and Jacqueline James
