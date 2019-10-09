Services
Owen Funeral Home
12 Collins Drive
Cartersville, GA 301200911
(770) 382-3030
Newman Smith


1952 - 2019
Newman Smith Obituary
SMITH, Newman Newman John Smith, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away at Floyd Medical Center, Rome, GA on October 1, 2019. Newman was the child of Mary Green Smith Bigby and the late John Newman Smith. Newman was born at Fort Bless Hospital, El Paso, TX. Newman is preceded in death by his father, Newman Smith and his step-father, Harold Bigby. Newman's remaining family is brother, Martin E. Smith of Cartersville, GA; step-brothers, Paul Bigby (Ane) of Hilton Head, SC, Martyn Bigby (Claire) of England; step-sisters, Marisa Bigby Heath of Cartersville, GA and Gabrielle Bigby Gilbert (Kim) of John's Creek, GA; nieces, Marissa Heath Harris (Khalid) of Rome, GA, Evey Bigby, Eliza Bigby; nephews, Pierre Bigy and Evan Gilbert. Newman's lifelong master plumber and he belonged to the Atlanta Plumber Union 72. He worked on many large buildings in the Atlanta area. His later years were spent in assisted living homes and Chulio Hill Nursing Home, Rome, GA. The family would like to thank the staff of Chulio Hills and Floyd Medical center for the loving care that was shown to Newman. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 is honored to serve the family of Newman Smith during this difficult time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019
