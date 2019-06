MARAVELL, Nicholas George Nicholas (Nick) George Maravell, age 75 of Essex, CT, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Mr. Maravell was born in Massachusetts and was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts/Dartmouth, receiving his MBA from Babson College. Nick was a successful businessman with a sophisticated understanding of marketing, forecasting and trends. In the 1990s, he worked in aluminum in Atlanta, where he leaves behind many devoted friends. In Connecticut, Nick sold and traded plastics, working to profit all with whom he was associated. Nick was appreciated by his customers as well as the companies he worked for, including Multi-Plastics in Hazelton, PA. His productivity will be missed. Nick was a loyal and proud Greek American. He loved his family and was present at all events weddings, funerals, baptisms, holidays no matter the distance. Nick grew up in Fitchburg and New Bedford, MA and graduated from New Bedford High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen (Sakelaris) Maravell of New Bedford. He is survived by his sister Gloria Clark of New Bedford, his brother Jack Maravell of Fort Pierce, FL, and his loving and devoted partner Darcy Bisker of Essex. He was the loving uncle of Rosa Clark and her husband Matt Shortsleeve of Newton, MA, James Connolly Clark and his partner Elizabeth Dimitriou of Brooklyn, NY and Julian Maravell of Orlando, FL, and a great-uncle to Thomas, Charles and Helena Shortsleeve and Olivia Clark. Private burial will be held in New Bedford. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Cross Road, N. Dartmouth, MA 02747. Nick leaves behind many friends and devoted cousins, who enjoyed his company and appreciated his wonderful spirit. We hope he is now with relatives, enjoying a pan of spanakopita (spinach pie) with plenty of feta and a glass of red wine. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019