O'BRYANT, Nicholas Shane Nicholas Shane O'Bryant, 41, went to be with Our Lord on July 6, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1978 in Fayetteville, NC and was a passionate musician, artist, chef, and business owner in Marietta, GA. He is survived by his loving parents, Darlene and Thomas Samford of Marietta and Jimmy (Un Suk) O'Bryant of Canton, son Gabriel Neyerlin, and Kristin O'Bryant Neyerlin, both of Acworth, sisters Jennifer (Zac) Lopett and Jessica Samford, both of Atlanta, life partner Snow Elizabeth of Austell, and beloved 8 aunts and 5 uncles. Nick had over 20 cousins and many friends he considered his brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jenny and Dusty Dawson, T.P. and Corinne Samford, and Elmer and Edith O'Bryant, and sister Lynn O'Bryant Jock. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
.