|
|
ERNANDEZ, Nicola Anne Mrs. Nicola Anne Ernandez, 58, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away peacefully following a long, courageous fight. Nicola was born in Jamaica, WI, to her parents Neville and Beryl Ernandez. Mrs. Ernandez has lived in the Atlanta Area since 1982, and was employed at the Medical Association of Georgia (MAG) for over three fulfilling decades. Nicola was preceded in death by her Beloved Father Neville Ernandez, and survived by her Mother Beryl Ernandez, her brother Neil Ernandez and her Husband Bradford Loring of Vermont, and her extended Family, and Falcon Faithful's everywhere. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 2 PM, in the Chapel of Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, Georgia 30189. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to the American Diabetes Association (www.Diabetes.org), , (www.kidney.org) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 13, 2020