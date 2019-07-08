|
Nicolas Blane Dixon, a deputy sheriff in Hall County, died Monday July 8, 2019. He was 28.
Dixon, called Blane by his family, was married with two sons, an infant and a 9-year-old, according to Sheriff Gerald Couch. He had been with the department for three years, launching his law enforcement career at the Hall County jail before attending the police academy.
Funeral services for Nicolas Blane Dixon will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Free Chapel Worship Center, 3001 McEver Road, Gainesville, Ga., 30504. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday July 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
