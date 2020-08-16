1/1
MURPHY, Jr., Nimrod Mr. Nimrod Murphy, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 8, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Murphy; his children, Phylicia, David , Joshua and Dianna Murphy; siblings, Valerie Watson, Earnestine Murphy and Kimberly (Bruce) Kemp; and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:30 AM
Cascade Chapel
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cascade Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
