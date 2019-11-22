|
|
DAVIS (HELD), Nina Ruth Nina Ruth Held Davis, 95, of Asheville, NC and formerly of Snellville, GA, passed away on November 17, 2019. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Wilson (Bud) Davis; father, Frank Held; mother, Ammer Held and sister, Margaret Held Palmer. A funeral service will be held at Tom Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78 West in Snellville at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 24th with visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Third Option Foundation https://www.thirdoptionfoundation.org. For more information please visit: www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019