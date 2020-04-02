|
NWANZE, Nkechi Mrs. Nkechi Juliet Nwanze of Locust Grove, GA passed away on March 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Immediate family members ONLY. She is survived by her husband, Chukwuemeka Michael Nwanze; two children, Ugochukwu Nwanze and Chioma Nwanze; other relatives and friends. On Friday, Public Viewing will be held from 3 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020