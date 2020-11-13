1/
Noble Walker
{ "" }
WALKER, Jr., Noble

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Noble Walker, Jr. will be held, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, at 1199 Utoy Springs Road, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30331. The family has asked everyone to use CDC-Covid-19 Face Mask Protection. The family would also like everyone to assemble outside of the building at 12:30 P.M. on the day of the service. Noble Walker Jr. leaves to mourn in his passing, son, Noble Walker III, brother, Adolphus (Johnnie) Walker, Former wife Joan P. (Albert) Buchanan and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Public viewing is Friday, November 13, 2020, 1:00 - 6:00 PM.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
12:30 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
