RIVERS-BULKELEY, Dr. Noel On Monday, March 30, 2020, Dr. Noel Rivers-Bulkeley unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65. Noel was born September 1954 in Caterham, Surrey, England. He received his medical degree from Emory University in 1980, and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University in 1984. He practiced psychiatry for 36 years. Noel is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his brother Vaughan, his sister and brother in laws, and several nieces, nephews, great nephews and great niece. Contributions in memory of Noel can be made to the Galapagos Conservancy (www.galapagos.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020