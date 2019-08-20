Services
Nola Higgins

Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
Nola Higgins
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Jonesboro, GA
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Macon, GA
HIGGINS, Nola Loretta Nola Loretta Higgins, age 83, of McDonough, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. She was born in Thomasville, Alabama to the late Comer and DeDe Wells . In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Palmer Tilton Higgins, and her brother, Buddy Wells. Mrs. Higgins is survived by daughter, April (Neil) Burnfin; grandchildren, Jackson Palmer Burnfin and Jenna Leigh Burnfin; sister, Joan Dunn; 4 nephews, and several other loved ones and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and Nana. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Aug. 24, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Jonesboro, with Pastor Martin Jones officiating. Interment will be at 3 PM, at Riverside Cemetery in Macon. The family will receive friends Aug. 23, from 2 PM - 4 PM and 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
