HIGGINS, Nola Loretta Nola Loretta Higgins, age 83, of McDonough, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. She was born in Thomasville, Alabama to the late Comer and DeDe Wells . In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Palmer Tilton Higgins, and her brother, Buddy Wells. Mrs. Higgins is survived by daughter, April (Neil) Burnfin; grandchildren, Jackson Palmer Burnfin and Jenna Leigh Burnfin; sister, Joan Dunn; 4 nephews, and several other loved ones and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and Nana. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Aug. 24, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Jonesboro, with Pastor Martin Jones officiating. Interment will be at 3 PM, at Riverside Cemetery in Macon. The family will receive friends Aug. 23, from 2 PM - 4 PM and 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019