Services
Tara Garden Chapel
681 Highway 138 SE
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 471-7171
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church of Jonesboro
2272 Walt Stephens Road
Jonesboro, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First Christian Church of Jonesboro
2272 Walt Stephens Road
Jonesboro, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Kennedy Memorial Gardens
Nola Satcher Obituary
SATCHER, Nola Mrs. Nola Richardson Satcher passed on Sunday June 23, 2019 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Nola was the wife of Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General and former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nola was a graduate of California State University in Dominguez Hills and worked as an administrator at Rockwell International, Downey and the King Drew Medical Center. She emerged out of the Watts Writer's Workshop and went on to publish two books of poetry, "When One Loves" and "Even in a Maze" and children's literature. Nola leaves behind her husband, David, six sons, Nolan Richardson, Virgil (Deborah) Richardson, Tony Richardson, David Lerone Satcher, Daraka (Darva) Satcher, and Daryl Satcher, and three daughters, Julie (Michael) Douglas, Dawn (John Phillip) Driver, and Gretchen Satcher. She also leaves two surviving siblings, Lillie (Robert) Jensen and Roy Smith, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nola's parents and five siblings preceded her in death. Funeral Services for Nola will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Christian Church of Jonesboro 12Noon. - 2272 Walt Stephens Road - Jonesboro, GA 30236. She will lie in state from 11:00am until the hour of service. Burial will be held at Kennedy Memorial Gardens following the Funeral Service. Tara Garden Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements - 681 North Avenue - Jonesboro, GA 30236. (770) 471-7171 In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nola Satcher's name to Us Against Alzheimer's usagainstalzheimers.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
